GENEVA — Ventosa Vineyards has released three new wines — 2015 Cabernet Franc, Saggio XI and 2015 Sangiovese.
2015 Cabernet Franc makes a nice first impression with a vivid nose that gives way to a smooth harmony of rich stone fruits and resonating jam. Silky tannins on the finish allow this wine to achieve a satisfying symmetry. This parent grape to Cabernet Sauvignon is the estate’s oldest and hardiest varietal. It was picked later in the harvest for a higher brix count and aged in French oak. It pairs perfectly with veal, sausage, soft cheeses and grilled beef.
Saggio XI is the newest realization of Ventosa’s signature blend. It comprises the best red varietals selected from the winery’s new two-year minimum barrel-aging program. Mature dark fruit is complimented by a smooth, supple finish. This “Library Wine” is only available in limited quantities and not eligible for any discounts or other special offers.
2015 Sangiovese is full-bodied with a smooth finish. Its garnet hue and hints of rhubarb and cherry on the nose are previews to the subtle elegance of this wine. Well-structured fruit and smooth tannins harmoniously entwine to give the Sangiovese a palate-embracing warmth. It pairs well with roast pork, cured Italian meats and grilled vegetables.
For more information or to purchase online, visit shop.ventosavineyards.com/storefront.aspx.