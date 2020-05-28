GENEVA — Ventosa Vineyards took home three awards for their wine at the Berlin International Wine Competition in Berlin, Germany.

This competition is a trade-only blind judging panel. At the wine competition, the retail store buyer, sommelier, restaurant beverage director, hotelier, distributor and importer are the judges.

Winners were:

Semi Dry: 95 Points, gold/double gold

Sangiovese: 94 points, gold/double gold

2017 Tocai Friulano: 92 points, silver

The winery also was named New York Sangiovese Winery of the Year.

Ventosa Vineyards is open for curb-side pick-up. For details, visit ventosavineyards.com

