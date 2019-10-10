WATERLOO — Waterloo Container Co. has a new corporate overview video in the works being created by accomplished videographer Ava Rikki.
Rikki is a Brooklyn-based cinematographer and commercial photographer with credits including several music videos, short films and work with clients like Sports Illustrated, Cheribundi and Evian. Working with Director Bridgette Lutz (daughter of Waterloo Container owner Bill Lutz) and a small crew, they traveled to the area recently to get footage at Waterloo Container headquarters as well as outdoor shots at Swedish Hill Winery and Knapp Vineyards.
Lutz, who has been a member of the Waterloo Container board of directors for the past two years, has been working in the New York City and Los Angeles areas in almost every area of film production, including work as executive producer on a music video. Recently she has started directing and chose this video as a way to grow her personal reel and contribute to the marketing of this family-owned company. She dons the director’s hat for this, her first commercial production.
“I grew up watching my father and mother build this amazing company. I truly admire my father’s unmatched work ethic and dedication to doing what he loves. Everyone that knows him can attest to how passionate he has always been about Waterloo Container, so being able to direct a video that showcases that, as well as what the entire team does on a day-to-day basis was really important to me.”
Planning for the project started in mid-July when Lutz pitched the idea to create a video with a different perspective and look than the other videos currently on the website. Working with Marketing Director Bobbi Stebbins and Rikki, Lutz created site lists and direction for vineyard and drone shoots as well as product insert shots. Skype meetings with the NYC crew helped with the planning.
“Working on this project definitely had a different feel than other video projects we have contracted,” said Stebbins. “This was obviously more personal and will highlight the relationship of Bill to the growth of the Finger Lakes wine industry as well as his daily hands-on approach in the building. We are really excited to see the final video!”
Waterloo Container supplies packaging materials including glass bottles, caps, closures to the wine, spirits and craft beverage industries throughout the United States and Canada. The video will be used as part of an update to the home page of the Waterloo Container website and will feature interviews of President Bill Lutz, who said it was “fun to see my daughter in work mode”. CEO Rich Swinehart and CFO Dick Beauchine were also interviewed for clips which will be mixed in with drone footage and service highlights.
Lutz concluded “Although I’m now based in New York and Los Angles, it was very special to me to be able to showcase where I grew up, and how my father’s company helped with the growth of the wine industry.”
For more information, visit waterloocontainer.com.