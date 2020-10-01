WATERLOO — A local resident has been honored by a state association.
James Otto, who works as an engine technician for Penn Power Group, received a Golden Wrench Award from the Trucking Association of New York Safety Maintenance Management Council during a virtual awards ceremony Sept. 18. The award recognizes the efforts, achievements and outside contributions of heavy diesel technicians who work behind the scenes to ensure commercial motor vehicles are safe on the road.
Otto has been employed at Penn Power Group for four-plus years. He has participated in several technician contests, including the TANY SuperTech Competition and the American Trucking Associations Technology and Maintenance Council SuperTech Competition at the national level, where he competed as a rookie and ranked 56th out of 89 competitors.
Otto holds multiple Automotive Service Excellence certifications and volunteers for his local Cub Scouts program.
“James is an outstanding employee and is a huge asset to our service department,” said Rusty Stetzel, service operations manager at Penn Power Group. “Despite the overwhelming amount of work that everyone has to do, he consistently finds ways to help his co-workers.”
Five Golden Wrench Award finalists are recognized annually, with one technician selected as the overall statewide winner. All award recipients receive cash prizes and a plaque acknowledging their achievement.