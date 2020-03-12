PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance and Finger Lakes Opportunity for Tourism Growth are providing an educational and informational webinar covering five steps to getting more group tours at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.
This one-hour webinar is led by Sally Davis Berry, a tourism professional with over 20 years of experience in the motorcoach market. Berry was named one of the Top 10 Most Influential Women in the Group tour market, and a Top Innovator in the Group Tour market.
FLOTG provides educational and informative sessions important to regional businesses and those in the tourism industry particularly, so they can be brought up to speed in the constantly changing professional landscape.
This webinar will discuss group tour requirements, pricing, product and the types of visitors that tour operators target. They are a valuable market to pursue even as they change and evolve. There will be plenty of time to ask questions at the end.
Berry has experience working at a small seasonal attraction as well as eight years as the global sales manager at the Corning Museum of Glass. She has presented at American Bus Association, National Tour Association, Student Youth Tour Association and more.
Upon registering a link will be sent to you to join this webinar from your desk or smartphone. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/97319750995.