AURORA, Cayuga County – Wells College has received a 2019 Educational Fundraising Award from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education.
The College’s advancement division was recognized for best overall performance in the category of private liberal arts institutions with endowments under $100 million.
For details, visit www.case.org or wells.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.