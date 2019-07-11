GENEVA — USNY Bank’s Vice President of Operations Heidi Westfall was named to the Independent Community Bankers Association’s annual “40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders” publication.
Westfall oversees the Bank’s IT network and recently took on the challenge of researching options for upgrades to the system. Her recommendations of moving to a hosted network service has proven to be a more reliable, efficient and cost effective solution.
Heidi is a leader of the Bank’s “Bank FLX Cares,” a program where non-perishable goods are donated on a monthly basis to non-profit organizations in the local community.
Westfall has been with USNY Bank for seven years and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at State University College at Brockport.
USNY Bank operates two full-service banking units, Bank of the Finger Lakes at 389 Hamilton St. in Geneva and 100 Main St. in Penn Yan, and Bank of Cooperstown with offices in Cooperstown and Oneonta.
