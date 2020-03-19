GENEVA — Wine Enthusiast’s team of reviewers scored 87 points for Ventosa Vineyards 2017 Semi-Dry Riesling.
A review from Alexander Peartree, Wine Enthusiast’s Tasting Director, noted, “Pristine aromas of ripe apple and peach are lifted by a lime zest backer on the nose. This semidry wine shows bright juicy fruit on the palate, lifted by brisk acidity. It ends a bit short, but what’s there is quite delicious.”
The 2017 Semi-Dry Riesling is available for tasting and purchase at Ventosa's tasting room and for purchase online.
Wine Enthusiast’s wine tasting team taste more than 24,000 wines from across the globe every year, covering vintages from France and Italy to California, Australia, South America, Argentina and beyond. Peartree holds a Level-3 Certification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and has worked in many facets of the wine world. With a clear understanding of the production, import and public relations sectors, he manages the daily operations, communications and content of the Tasting Department, as well as writing articles for the print magazine and website.
