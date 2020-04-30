GENEVA — Two Ventosa Vineyards rieslings were rated 90+ by Wine & Spirits and will be included in the magazine’s June edition.
The 2017 Semi Dry Riesling received a rating of 92 points/Best Buy, and the 2017 Semi Sweet Riesling received a rating of 90 points/Best Buy.
The June edition of Wine & Spirits showcases the year’s best Rieslings, with top-tastings, a list of “Value All-Stars” that have earned high scores and are priced under $20. The edition also includes a list of Top 100 Values for $20 or less.
At this time, Ventosa Vineyards is open noon to 5 p.m. daily for wine pick-up only. To place an order, call (315) 719-0000.
For more information, visit ventosavineyards.com.