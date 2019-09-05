CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Corp. recently presented Diana Wright with the Employee of the Year Award, known at CNC as the Arthur S. Hamlin Award, named for Canandaigua National Bank & Trust’s past president, CEO, and chairman.
This honor is awarded each year in June at CNC’s annual Employee Celebration event. The ASH Award is awarded to an employee who exemplifies the core values and characteristics of the man for whom the award is named.
Wright has been with CNC for 10 years, the last five as executive assistant to the president/CEO and chairman of the board. Wright is the primary liaison for the executive office and supports the board of directors, board committees and the executive management team. She consistently displays commitment to her position and CNC, she does whatever is necessary to get the job done, and maintains a professional demeanor in doing so.
Wright, of Fairport, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marquette University and has been certified as a professional of human resources by the Society of Human Resources Management.