Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S EXPECTED. * WHERE...NIAGARA, ORLEANS, MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, ERIE, GENESEE, WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, AND CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY DAMAGE OR KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&