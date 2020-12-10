PENN YAN — The Yates Community Endowment has awarded $31,300 in grants to a dozen organizations that are serving Yates County residents.

Since its 2011 inception, the Endowment has handed out more than $700,000 to support projects and programs in Yates County.

The 2020 grants awarded by the Endowment and several of its affiliate funds went to the following nonprofit organizations:

Arts Center of Yates County ($1,700) — To support the Rebooting Art program that allows for county residents to take part in the Arts Center workshops at a discounted price and in socially distanced space.

Center for Disability Rights ($500) — For the Rochester Rookies Wheelchair and Ambulatory Track & Field Program to provide a structured character-building experience for youth diagnosed with physical, learning, and developmental disabilities through participation in athletic training and tournament competition.

Dundee Library ($6,000) — To support the Girls Who Code program, which will engage 20-30 girls in grades 3-12 in computer science programming and hands-on skills, and develop a supportive community.

Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes ($1,500) — For the LGBTQ Advocacy Program, which serves as the main source for education, resources, and support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning community in the region.

Finger Lakes Horizon Economic Development Corporation ($2,500) — To support the Yates County Be Local, Buy Local gift certificate program that promotes Yates County retail businesses through the trying times of the pandemic.

Manor Crest Foundation ($5,000, fully funded by the Robert F. Flickinger Memorial Fund) — The Communication With A Twist project is designed to increase and expand communication during the pandemic for residents of Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home and Clinton Crest Manor using electronic devices.

Our Town Rocks ($3,500) — This program encourages neighborhood self-reliance and furnishes continued support to promote and provide opportunities for Dundee residents of all ages to cultivate an active, healthy mind and become lifelong learners.

Penn Yan Central School District ($1,500, fully funded by the Spring Hill Fund) — For the Family Support Center, which provides free, solution-focused grief therapy to students and their families to address issues that become barriers to the functioning of a successful family.

Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes Inc. ($4,000) — For the Kids Rights to Personal Safety program, which educates Yates County children about their rights to be safe, to be heard, and to be believed.

Thrive to Survive ($500) — The Building Cancer Support Services initiative focuses on improving support services for cancer patients in rural communities, with an expansion into Yates County.

Yates County History Center ($2,900) — For help covering the museum’s operating expenses, which are continuing to be paid while it remains closed, so that it can be a resource for the community in the future.

YMCA of Greater Rochester ($1,700) — Supports scholarships for Yates County youth to attend Camp Cory and participate in day-long, interactive educational curricula, including STEM and leadership-infused learning for youth ages 3-15.

In May, the Yates Community Endowment Advisory Board established the Yates Emergency Relief Fund to support nonprofits during the pandemic. More than $141,000 has been raised from local donors, along with a generous match from the Nord Family Foundation. By early November, 28 grants totaling $131,527 had been awarded to the following 21 nonprofits serving Yates County:

• Arts Center of Yates County, $5,000.

• Catholic Charities Community Services, $5,000.

• Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County, $5,000.

• Dundee Central School, $12,000 (2 grants).

• Dundee Children’s Center, $5,000.

• Dundee Library, $1,935.

• EZ Kids Creativity Shell, $2,500.

• Finger Lakes Cultural and Natural History Museum, $5,000.

• Finger Lakes Health Foundation, Inc., $3,000.

• Finger Lakes Horizon Economic Development Corporation, $2,500.

• Friendship House, Middlesex, $10,000 (3 grants).

• Legal Assistance of Western New York, $5,000.

• Mozaic (a merger of Arc of Yates and Arc of Seneca/Cayuga), $10,000 (2 grants).

• Penn Yan Central School District, $5,000.

• Penn Yan Public Library, $6,100.

• Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc., $12,500 (3 grants).

• Rainbow Junction, Ltd, $5,000.

• Rochester Folk Art Guild, $5,000.

• The Living Well/Penn Yan UMC, $15,000 (2 grants).

• Yates Cultural & Recreational Resources, Inc., $5,000.

• YMCA of Greater Rochester’s Camp Cory, $5,992

If you are interested in learning more about donors to the Yates Community Endowment and the Yates Emergency Relief Fund, visit racf.org/YatesDonors. For more information on the Yates Community Endowment, visit www.racf.org/Yates or call Jonathan Hoose at (585) 341-4363. If you are interested in making a contribution to the Endowment, mail a check payable to Yates Community Endowment to 500 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607, or make an online donation at racf.org/SupportYates.

