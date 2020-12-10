PENN YAN — The Yates Community Endowment has awarded $31,300 in grants to a dozen organizations that are serving Yates County residents.
Since its 2011 inception, the Endowment has handed out more than $700,000 to support projects and programs in Yates County.
The 2020 grants awarded by the Endowment and several of its affiliate funds went to the following nonprofit organizations:
• Arts Center of Yates County ($1,700) — To support the Rebooting Art program that allows for county residents to take part in the Arts Center workshops at a discounted price and in socially distanced space.
• Center for Disability Rights ($500) — For the Rochester Rookies Wheelchair and Ambulatory Track & Field Program to provide a structured character-building experience for youth diagnosed with physical, learning, and developmental disabilities through participation in athletic training and tournament competition.
• Dundee Library ($6,000) — To support the Girls Who Code program, which will engage 20-30 girls in grades 3-12 in computer science programming and hands-on skills, and develop a supportive community.
• Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes ($1,500) — For the LGBTQ Advocacy Program, which serves as the main source for education, resources, and support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning community in the region.
• Finger Lakes Horizon Economic Development Corporation ($2,500) — To support the Yates County Be Local, Buy Local gift certificate program that promotes Yates County retail businesses through the trying times of the pandemic.
• Manor Crest Foundation ($5,000, fully funded by the Robert F. Flickinger Memorial Fund) — The Communication With A Twist project is designed to increase and expand communication during the pandemic for residents of Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home and Clinton Crest Manor using electronic devices.
• Our Town Rocks ($3,500) — This program encourages neighborhood self-reliance and furnishes continued support to promote and provide opportunities for Dundee residents of all ages to cultivate an active, healthy mind and become lifelong learners.
• Penn Yan Central School District ($1,500, fully funded by the Spring Hill Fund) — For the Family Support Center, which provides free, solution-focused grief therapy to students and their families to address issues that become barriers to the functioning of a successful family.
• Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes Inc. ($4,000) — For the Kids Rights to Personal Safety program, which educates Yates County children about their rights to be safe, to be heard, and to be believed.
• Thrive to Survive ($500) — The Building Cancer Support Services initiative focuses on improving support services for cancer patients in rural communities, with an expansion into Yates County.
• Yates County History Center ($2,900) — For help covering the museum’s operating expenses, which are continuing to be paid while it remains closed, so that it can be a resource for the community in the future.
• YMCA of Greater Rochester ($1,700) — Supports scholarships for Yates County youth to attend Camp Cory and participate in day-long, interactive educational curricula, including STEM and leadership-infused learning for youth ages 3-15.
In May, the Yates Community Endowment Advisory Board established the Yates Emergency Relief Fund to support nonprofits during the pandemic. More than $141,000 has been raised from local donors, along with a generous match from the Nord Family Foundation. By early November, 28 grants totaling $131,527 had been awarded to the following 21 nonprofits serving Yates County:
• Arts Center of Yates County, $5,000.
• Catholic Charities Community Services, $5,000.
• Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County, $5,000.
• Dundee Central School, $12,000 (2 grants).
• Dundee Children’s Center, $5,000.
• Dundee Library, $1,935.
• EZ Kids Creativity Shell, $2,500.
• Finger Lakes Cultural and Natural History Museum, $5,000.
• Finger Lakes Health Foundation, Inc., $3,000.
• Finger Lakes Horizon Economic Development Corporation, $2,500.
• Friendship House, Middlesex, $10,000 (3 grants).
• Legal Assistance of Western New York, $5,000.
• Mozaic (a merger of Arc of Yates and Arc of Seneca/Cayuga), $10,000 (2 grants).
• Penn Yan Central School District, $5,000.
• Penn Yan Public Library, $6,100.
• Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc., $12,500 (3 grants).
• Rainbow Junction, Ltd, $5,000.
• Rochester Folk Art Guild, $5,000.
• The Living Well/Penn Yan UMC, $15,000 (2 grants).
• Yates Cultural & Recreational Resources, Inc., $5,000.
• YMCA of Greater Rochester’s Camp Cory, $5,992