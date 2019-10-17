PHELPS — Z-Axis Inc. has added staff to its engineering team at its electronic product design services and electronic contract manufacturing center.
Taylor Fowler has joined the company as an electronics design engineer. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. He completed co-op assignments at Z-Axis and also with RIT Production Services, where he managed and maintained many different systems for event support, video production and more.
Cathy Snow and Elizabeth Bennett have been promoted from manufacturing to join the engineering documentation team, where they assist with parts sourcing, create bills of materials, and develop and maintain internal document control systems for manufacturing.
Snow has eight years of experience in manufacturing including two years in documentation at G.W. Lisk. She has been with Z-Axis almost five years with roles in skilled assembly, parts prep department lead, and shipping/receiving. She has an associate degree in computer systems technology from State University College of Technology at Morrisville.
Bennett has been with Z-Axis for two years, starting as a skilled assembly worker and moving up to her most recent role as line leader for the manual insertion operation. She has a prior career in nursing.
Z-Axis provides quality design, prototyping and manufacturing services for complex electronic products and electromechanical assemblies. The company offers fast design turnaround, competitive NRE charges, rapid production and low freight costs. Z-Axis also designs, manufactures and sells commercial, medical and industrial power supplies under its Bear Power Supplies brand.