PHELPS — Z-Axis Inc., has begun production of a second-generation dual-output medical AC-DC converter that it designed for a leading global producer of medical instruments.
The US-based contract electronics design team developed the second-generation power supply to increase efficiency and deliver a 20 percent reduction in manufacturing costs. It is a drop-in replacement for the first-generation power supply. The customer will also use it to replace commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) power supplies in several other of its medical systems.
Under its Bear Power Supplies brand, the Z-AXIS team designed and has manufactured the first generation of this custom medical power supply at its USA contract manufacturing center, located near Rochester.
“Our customer has recognized the clear performance and cost advantages of a custom Bear medical power supply over standard commercial power supplies,” said Michal Allen, president of Z-AXIS and Bear Power Supplies. “With the use of this second-generation design across more of their product line, they have approximately doubled their production volume with us.”
The 75 Watt medical power supply has universal input and two outputs. The CF-rated output features an ultra-low capacitance of less than 15 pF, and can be switched off when not needed. The BF-rated output remains active to supply electronics used in the vicinity of a patient.
