PHELPS — Z-AXIS, an electronic design and contract manufacturing services provider, has hired Chuck McFee as sales manager.
McFee has more than 30 years of experience in technical sales, market development, marketing and management for manufacturers of high-tech instrumentation and process control systems including Sydor Technologies, QED, Zygo, Honeywell/Measurex and GE Power.
He had been vice president of sales and marketing at Sydor Technologies.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and holds a U.S. patent.
He has co-authored several contributions to the Review of Scientific Instruments, the Journal of Physics, and SPIE (The International Society for Optical Engineering) conferences.