PHELPS — Z-Axis Inc. has launched a new product introduction line for surface mount technology printed circuit board assembly at its contract design and electronics manufacturing center.
The separate product line allows the company to run prototype jobs without impacting the schedule on its two surface mount tech production lines. It can also be used for quick-turn production builds to accommodate last-minute requests from existing customers.
“The separate NPI line lets us bring new boards to market faster for our customers, whether they use our engineering design services or bring us their completed designs to manufacture,” said Michael Allen, president of Z-Axis Inc. “We can take the time to optimize the SMT assembly process by doing prototype and pre-production runs on the NPI line, while keeping our higher-volume production jobs running without interruption.”
The new product introduction line features two recently-updated Mycronic (MYDATA) MY9E pick-and-place machines and a Speedline MPM/SPM semi-automated stencil printer. These are the same equipment brands found on Z-Axis’ production lines, which facilitates fast ramp-up to higher-volume production. All solder paste stencils, pick-and-place tools (vacuum heads), and software programs that are developed and optimized on the NPI line are easily transferred to the production lines as soon as the customer is ready for higher volumes.
In addition to using reels of standard parts from Z-Axis’ stock, the MY9E pick-and-place machines on the NPI line can easily accommodate cut tape and loose parts. This supports the use of sample or specialty parts that customers may want to provide for use in their prototypes, or have Z-Axis procure for them.
The NPI line is used by Z-Axis’ in-house design engineering team as well as the manufacturing team. The engineering team provides feasibility studies, circuit design and board layout services in addition to prototype development. The manufacturing team launches new products that have been designed by Z-Axiscustomers.
The NPI line supports demand for contract electronics manufacturing services in the USA. Z-Axis provides electronic product design and contract electronic manufacturing services (EMS) at its 32,000 square foot design and manufacturing center.