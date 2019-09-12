PHELPS — Z-AXIS Inc.'s Bear Power Supplies division has won a contract to develop a 500-Watt custom medical power supply for a Fortune 500 medical equipment manufacturer.
The power supply will be integrated into a medical system that is used in hospitals around the world.
"We won this customer's business based on our proven ability to design and deliver medical power supplies that meet an extremely challenging specification for leakage current," said Michael Allen, President of Z-AXIS and Bear Power Supplies.
The electronic design services team will do the circuit design and PCB layout for the open-frame custom medical power supply. The company expects to complete the power supply design and begin production at its Ontario County electronics manufacturing facility by the end of the year.
