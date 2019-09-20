CANANDAIGUA – Members of the Canandaigua Academy Class of 1964 will host their 55-year reunion Sept. 20 and 21.
Members should meet at 6 p.m. Friday at the Canandaigua Wegmans’ Market Café.
On Saturday, there will be a private preview of the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center theater project at 11 a.m. at the Canandaigua Academy Annex, Fort Hill Avenue and North Main Street.
Classmates will attend the Canandaigua Academy homecoming football game at 2 p.m. at Evans Field.
Following the game, there will be cocktails and dinner at Centerpointe Golf Club, 2231 Brickyard Road. Cocktails will be at 5 p.m., and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.
For details, contact Doug Cramer at (585) 554-6989 or band2@frontiernet.net.