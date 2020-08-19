CANANDAIGUA – The Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes has created several community partnerships and runner rewards for its One Too Many NY 5K.
The virtual 5K allows participants to choose any time from Sept. 17-20, and where, to walk or run 3.1 miles. A portion of the $35 registration fee benefits the CACFL.
Runners who register by Aug. 22 will receive a race T-shirt, bib and rewards from local community partners.
Runners 21 and older can receive free wine tastings at Fox Run Vineyards in Benton (Sept. 17-20) and Zugibe Vineyards in Fayette (Sept. 17-30).
Runners 20 and younger can receive a free bottle of juice from Red Jacket Orchards in Geneva.
Runners must take their bib with attached CACFL sticker to the wineries or Red Jacket Orchards to redeem their rewards.
The CACFL also is hosting rewards drawings for both age groups.
Runners 21 and older will be entered into a drawing for a pair of wine-tasting passes from Ventosa Vineyards in Fayette. Five winners will be chosen at random from eligible participants.
Runners 20 and younger will be entered into a drawing for a pair of wireless earphones. Two winners will be chosen at random from eligible participants.
To be eligible for rewards, runners must register by Aug. 22 and select the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes at registration. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/one-too-many-ny-5k-virtual-race-tickets-109842178914.
For details about the 5K and the CACFL, visit cacfingerlakes.org.