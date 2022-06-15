CANANADAIGUA — In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes hosted its second annual Pinwheel Passport Challenge in April.
CACFL partnered with 79 local businesses in Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties. Each business displayed a sign that included a unique fact or statistic about the CACFL, child abuse, prevention, advocacy, and more. The goal was to increase awareness about Child Abuse Prevention Month and the important work being done at the CACFL, as well as encouraging the support of local businesses.
This year’s sponsors included Red Jacket Orchards, Local Palate, P. Tribastone Fine Art, The Once Again Shoppe, UR Medicine Thompson Health, Smitty’s Coins and Cards, Village Drug, Sweet Expressions, Lyons National Bank, Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, Water Street Pharmacy, Country Comforts Bed and Breakfast, and Finger Lakes Goods.
• • •
Through 9 p.m. Friday, CACFL is hosting a virtual silent auction. Proceeds will help provide services to hundreds of children each year.
Visit https://cacfl2022.ggo.bid/ to see items up for bids, including tickets to attractions, sporting events, live theater and amusement parks; sports memorabilia; a YMCA membership; home items; and more. Visitors also can make a “Fund-a-Need” donation, ranging from $25 to $2,000.