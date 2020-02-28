GENEVA — The Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes will host an information session, “Online Safety: Social Media, Apps and Online Gaming,” from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17 in Conference Room 120 at the Finger Lakes Community College Geneva Campus, 63 Pulteney St.
Sara Flack, the agency’s education coordinator, will lead the program.
She will discuss several social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat) and their security, safety and privacy settings. She also will teach adults how to monitor and engage with their children on the platforms as well as how to model appropriate behaviors online.
She will discuss common apps, online slang and texting abbreviations as well as online gaming safety.
The session is free and open to the public.
Reservations are requested.
To make reservations, call (585) 394-2573 or email sara@cacfingerlakes.org.