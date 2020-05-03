GENEVA — The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning, on the campus of Geneva General Hospital, is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of unity scheduled for May 5, as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
Children have been impacted by COVID-19; no school, no contact with their friends, no playgrounds.
Kathy Brown Ryrko, director of the Center said, “When children return to school and back to the Center, they will need plenty of time to socialize with each other. Young children socialize and learn best when they are MOVING! Now more than ever, we need to provide an abundance of high quality outdoor time for children to play together in their own imaginative ways.”
She added, “This is why we are working harder than ever to build our new playground at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning. “
This year, the Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the outdated, original playground equipment needs to be replaced. Fundraising has been ongoing for the past two years to build developmentally appropriate playground spaces for both toddlers and older children.
A goal of 55 gifts has been set for the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign.
This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the New Vision Medical Careers Program. One of the New Vision students’ favorite rotations is at the Center. Laura Van Niel, New Vision Medical instructor, and her husband, John are parents of a Jim Dooley Center graduate, Danika. The couple has extended a matching challenge for the campaign and will donate $5,000 if the 55 gift goal is met.
Van Niel explained their motivation for the challenge, “John and I are grateful for the access Geneva General Hospital provides to my students which in turn challenges and enhances my ability to teach. Our desire to give directly to the Child Care Center is because we believe Danika’s experiences there provided a foundation that allowed her to excel in public school.”
The community is invited to participate in the campaign to help the Jim Dooley Center unlock the $5,000 challenge. There are two ways to make your donation count toward the #GivingTuesdayNow goal:
Mail a check made out to Finger Lakes Health Foundation to: 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456 (indicate in the memo “Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning Playground”)
Donate online at flhealth.org/make-a-donation/make-a-donation-form on/before May 5 and designate to, “Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning Playground.”