Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NIAGARA, ORLEANS, MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, ERIE, GENESEE, WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, AND CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS ON MONDAY TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&