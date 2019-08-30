MARION — The Canaltown Chorale will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6:45 p.m. with registration for the new season.
Rehearsals are held 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St. Auditions are not required but some choral experience is helpful. Tenor and bass voices are especially needed, but all are welcome.
A registration fee is required.
The chorale performs two concert groupings per year. These include Christmas concerts in December and a themed concert in June. The Chorale also performs for community activities and at area nursing homes throughout the year.
For more information, contact Pam Marsteiner, general manager, at (315) 946-9085, Debbie Holloway at (585) 752-6891 or go to the Canaltown Chorale page on Facebook.
This organization is supported in part with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts Decentralization Program, administered by Auburn Public Theater in the five-county area.