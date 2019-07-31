CANANDAIGUA — The city of Canandaigua hosted its annual Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, July 4 — a day of festivities that included a parade, community picnic, entertainment in the park, and an evening fireworks over Kershaw Park.
Beginning at 10 a.m., eight fire departments and 48 individual parade entries marched down Main Street toward Kershaw Park. Participants represented historical and community groups, local businesses, kids’ groups and elected officials, and more. Creative floats showed off this year’s theme, “Traveling Through the Generations” celebrating the people who have called The Chosen Spot home over the years.
A panel of judges comprised of community members Katie McFarland, Daisie Nichols, Brian Zerges and youth judges Margaux Mahoney, Molly Hill, and Amelia McFarland voted on the parade entries. They are delighted to announce nine entries who will receive awards from this year’s parade.
The 2019 Parade entry winners were:
Grand Marshall Award: Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua
Mayor’s Community Spirit Award: Our Children’s Place
Canandaigua BID Award: Canandaigua Fire Department
Outstanding Musical Unit: Marion Red Caps Marching Band
Outstanding Float: Town of Canandaigua
Best Theme on a Float: Sons, Daughters, and Children of the American Revolution
Best Fire Department Marching Color Guard: Shortsville Fire Department
Best Fire Department Outstanding Vehicle: Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department
Junior Judges Award: Canandaigua Rotary Club
The Canandaigua Independence Day Parade is available on HD online at https://fingerlakestv.org/live/ and will be posted on Finger Lakes TV’s Vimeo channel for On Demand playback at https://vimeo.com/channels/588728.
