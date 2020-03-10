CANANDAIGUA — The Chamber is hosting a Legislative Luncheon for its members from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at the New York Kitchen, 800 S. Main St.
The cost to attend is $25 and includes lunch.
Rep. Tom Reed, Assemblyman Brian Kolb and state Sen. Pam Helming will attend to provide information about the state budget and the issues that are hot topics to the local business community.
Register by Wednesday, March 11 at CanandaiguaChamber.com or contact Elisha Everson, IOM, at the Chamber at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203. Space is limited to the first 100 registrants.
If you have dietary restrictions, call to register and inform staff at that time. Cancellations received after March 11 are invoiced. Inquire about sponsorship opportunities with this event.