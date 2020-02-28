CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Farmers Market is seeking new vendors for its 2020 summer/fall season.
At the recent annual meeting, market members elected the following new board members: Denis Lepel of LakeStone Family Farm, president; Shannon Love of Love Grown Farm, vice president; Karl Kern of Bristol Hills Lavender, secretary; Richard Riedman of Riedman Happy Hives, treasurer and Brian Howell of Howell Farm, vendor market manager.
The market is seeking new vendors — particularly agricultural vendors who grow quality produce, fruits, flowers, cheese, meats, and eggs locally — as well as small scale food processors offering locally produced sauces, pickles, jams, specialty mustards or other products. All local farmers and producers are invited to apply to become a vendor at the market.
Applications are being accepted until April 1.
Apply by downloading the application at canandaiguafarmersmarket.com. From the main page, select the vendor tab and click on the “become a vendor” tab. Download and read the market guidelines and rules as well as the market application.
Vendors are required to sell only what they produce and must adhere to market rules and guidelines. Preference is given to vendors and farmers operating within 50 miles of Canandaigua.
The Canandaigua Farmers Market is Ontario County’s only farmer-run market consisting of approximately 30 vendors offering local farm fresh foods and locally produced products.
Market vendors offer farm fresh and local products including jams and jellies, mustards and maple syrup as well as mountains of fresh salad greens, brightly colored vegetables, sweet smelling flowers and plants, freshly baked goodies and golden local honey.
Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Saturday in the pavilion on Mill Street, one block east of Main Street, from June 6 until Oct. 31, rain or shine.
Sign up for a weekly email that will tell you what special items will be available that week — or learn more about the vendors by clicking on the “meet the vendor page” on the market’s web site at canandaiguafarmersmarket.com or like the Canandaigua-Farmer’s Market on Facebook: facebook.com/canandaiguafarmersmarket/ or find the market on TripAdvisor.