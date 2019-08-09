CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Lake Swim will be Aug. 17 at Kershaw Park.
The 20th annual event will benefit Light Hill/Canandaigua Comfort Care Home.
Participants can choose from a half-mile or full-mile timed or leisurely swim.
To register, visit www.canandaigualakeswim.myev ent.com.
