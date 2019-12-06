CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua LakeMusic Festival has a new name for the 2020 season to better reflect the innovations and energy of Artistic Directors Amy Sue Barston and Kevin Kumar: ChamberFest Canandaigua
The event will bring together celebrated chamber musicians to perform both classic and newer works — often with a unique twist of their own.
“Our goal is to create memories of beautiful music that stirs and refreshes,” said Executive Director Aimee Ward.
Cellist Amy Sue Barston and violinist Kevin Kumar are passionate about engaging with audiences. Acclaimed musicians themselves, their non-traditional approach to presenting classical works with entertaining insights and storytelling brings new life to the genre. Concertgoers are invited to explore a lighter side of chamber music, prompting the question, “Who would have thought that classical music could be so down to earth?”
A new website has been created at chamberfestcanandaigua.com. It will be updated with information about the 2020 season as details get finalized.