CANANDAIGUA — The city of Canandaigua announced the winners of its “socially distanced” celebration held this year in honor of the Fourth of July.
In lieu of its traditional parade and community picnic, the city unveiled a community-wide decorating contest that kicked off on June 26 featuring over 20 participating businesses and private residences from across the city limits.
The celebration, which ran for two weeks and ended on Friday, Jul. 10, encouraged residents and visitors alike to take a self-guided driving tour of decorated locations and vote for their favorite homes and shops. Using an online judging form, votes were collected across five pre-determined categories, including “Best Theme” for the celebration’s 2020 theme of “Unsung Heroes.” The city’s Mayor, Bob Palumbo, also had a hand in the voting, selecting his choice for this year’s “Mayor’s Community Spirit Award” winner.
The votes have been tallied and winners were announced on the city’s website this week. Winners of the contest are as follows:
Grand Marshall Award: The Schuppenhauer Law Firm (35 S. Main St.)
Mayor’s Community Spirit Award: The Hutchinson Family (111 West Ave.)
Canandaigua BID Award: Wolfe Insurance Agency (196 S. Main St.)
Outstanding Home Award: The Lillis Family (58 Scotland Road)
Best Theme Award: Finger Lakes Animal Hospital (5383 Thomas Road)
Junior Judges Award: Bella Rose Bed and Breakfast (290 N. Main St.)
Winners will be notified about where to pick up their trophy. The full list of participating homes and businesses can be found on the city of Canandaigua’s website.