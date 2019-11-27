CANANDAIGUA — The Salvation Army of Canandaigua will partner with Canandaigua National Bank and Trust for the annual Red Kettle Christmas fundraising campaign and bell ringing.
The campaign will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24.
Gehrig Lohrmann, the bank’s main office and regional service manager, will serve as honorary chair.
The campaign goal is $110,000.
The bank will host kettles Fridays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 20 at both Canandaigua offices — 72 S. Main St. and 709 S. Main St.
To volunteer as a bell ringer, call (585) 394-6968.