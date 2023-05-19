CANANDAIGUA — A small but hardy group of volunteers braved the weather on Earth Day to pick up trash around the many streams and culverts that feed into Canandaigua Lake.
The fourth annual event was in support of Rotary District 7120’s annual Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup project. Canandaigua Rotary partnered with the Canandaigua Kiwanis Club and members of the local high school Interact Club as well as other community volunteers.
Additional information about the Canandaigua Rotary Club can be obtained from any Canandaigua Rotarian, at www.CanandaiguaRotary.org or on Facebook.