CANANDAIGUA — Pinewood Derby race cars were all the rage at a recent meeting of the Canandaigua Rotary Club.
It was fast and furious, with 19 cars in six lanes running several heats to determine a winner. The club was pleased to announce there were no breakdowns or disqualifications.
A total of $216 was raised for Scouting, which will cover one Scout for one year. Race credits go to Gareth Evans, the Glacier Lakes District executive.
Additional information about the Canandaigua Rotary Club can be obtained from any Canandaigua Rotarian while also found online at www.CanandaiguaRotary.org or on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Canandaigua-Rotary/188786911253562?fref=ts.