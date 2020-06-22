CANANDAIGUA — Originally canceled in May, the summer day camp for children hosted by the city of Canandaigua is back on.
Children entering grades 1 through 8 are eligible for the camp, which begins July 6 and ends Aug. 7.
Locations will include Onanda Park, Jefferson Park, Baker Park and Outhouse Park.
Access by the community or non-campers to the playground areas of those parks will be denied during camp hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Children will not need to wear masks, but staff will wear masks throughout the day. Plans call for 25 children at each location to be split into groups of 10 or less to be paired with one counselor for the week to limit exposure. Full health checks will be administered.
No offsite trips are planned. Staff will provide a variety of games and activities.
For questions, call (585) 337-2176 or email hpogue@canandaiguanewyork.gov.