CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Taco Bell restaurant at 4404 Routes 5&20, is reopening at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 after a major remodel.
The remodeled dining area features new in-store kiosks and digital menu boards. Items also may be delivered through Grubhub.
There are plenty of outlets to plug in electronics and free WiFi in the dining area.
This location will serve breakfast daily from 7 to 11 a.m. with the full menu available at 9 a.m. Hours of operation are 7 to 1 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 7 to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.