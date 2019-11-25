CANANDAIGUA — Ontario ARC’s 10th annual Canandaigua Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run and Walk will be Nov. 28 at Baker Park on Buffalo Street.
Proceeds benefit the Friends of Ontario ARC Foundation and Ontario ARC’s menu of programs and services for people of all abilities in Ontario County.
Registration costs $15 and is available online on active.com until Nov. 27.
Registration will be $20 the day of the race.
Children under 12 can race for free and do not need to be registered to participate.
Registration will open at 7:45 a.m. on the day of the race, and the race will begin at 9 a.m.
Parking will be available at Fuller Funeral Home and at the upper and lower lots of Baker Park.
For details, visit OntarioARC.org/event/Canandaigua-Turkey-Trot.