SENECA FALLS — The 40th Annual American Cancer Society Golf Tournament sponsored by Generations Bank last month at the Seneca Falls Country Club raised $8,484.25 for the organization.
Next year’s tournament will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Sponsors include Seneca Meadows, Downtown Deli, Red Hawk Fire & Security, Generations Agency, Ontario Insurance Co., Park Outdoor, Caratozzolo Plumbing, Mittiga Construction, Rosenkrans Farms, Select Eurocars, ALS/Junell Corp, ARC of Seneca Cayuga, Barrett Marine, Beardsley Sales, Belhurst Castle, Coe-Genung Funeral Home, DA’s Liquors, Ferrara Lumber, Herb & Becky Holden, ITT Goulds Pumps, Jolly Masonry, Maybury Rosenkrans Livestock, Midey, Mirras & Ricci, Rosenkrans Natural Beef, Sessler Cos., Susan Souhan, The Bonadio Group, Vince Sinicropi CPA and Wilson Press.
Raffle items donated by Generations Bank, Generations Agency, Seneca Falls Country Club, American Cancer Society, CVDesigns & Boutique, Barkley’s Riverside, Parkers, 84 Fall, Sinicropi Florists, Connie’s Diner, Classy Chassy, Thirsty Owl, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lori Parish, Muranda Cheese, Café 19, Simply Homemade, New York Century Mutual, Dickman Farms and Wright Beverage. Silent auction item were donated by del Lago Resort & Casino.
