GENEVA — Bridges Bereavement Support Services will participate in The Compassionate Friends’ 23rd Annual Worldwide Candle Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 in the chapel at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place.
The Compassionate Friends is an international support network for bereaved parents and grandparents, and is the organization responsible for creating this worldwide event.
Candles are lit at 7 p.m. in every time zone on National Children’s Memorial Day, the second Sunday in December, to honor all children who have died, creating a perpetual light around the world, a “virtual 24-hour wave of light”.
At Bridges, candles are lit for any deceased family members and friends.
Candles and candleholders are provided. Refreshments, raffles, and sharing time will follow. All bereaved people are welcome, including parents, grandparents, relatives, friends, and past/current members. Participants are encouraged to take a framed photograph of their loved one(s) to display, and a special reading or memory to share, if desired.
Bridges is a peer ministry dedicated to providing a supportive community for bereaved people, offering an atmosphere of hope and acceptance through listening and sharing of experiences, and promoting healing and growth by respecting each individual’s journey through grief.
Grief support is available to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. For more information, contact Jan at (315) 759-8225 or pdiduro@rochester.rr.com .