WATERLOO — Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca has started the Empowering Families Through Movement Challenge.
The event is a virtual opportunity to help lift up struggling families by a run, walk, bike, swim or other movement, setting a mileage goal and meeting that goal from now until May 31.
Participants can connect and track their progress on the CAP race page and share on the Facebook page.
Participants will pay a $25 registration fee. They will receive a Cayuga-Seneca CAP water bottle and sticker. A limited edition of a Challenge t-shirt will be available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit CAP.
All donations support local families in need. Cayuga-Seneca CAP serves 7,000 individuals annually in Cayuga and Seneca counties through 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare people for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis.
People can also help by planting and growing an extra row of food in their gardens and donating it to a local food pantry. Contact Chris Ehlers at cehlers@caphelps.org.
For more information on registration for the Challenge, email jrossi@caphelps.org.