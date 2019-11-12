ROCHESTER — The Canandaigua VA Medical Center, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Ann’s Community and Lifespan, and with support from a state Department of Health grant, is hosting its sixth annual Caregiver Appreciation Conference from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at St. Ann’s Community, 1500 Portland Ave.
Hot lunch and refreshments will be provided.
The event is free for caregivers.
Advance registration is required by calling (800) 272-3900
This year’s Caregiver Appreciation Conference will focus on and demonstrate to caregivers how practicing Mindfulness techniques can impact caregiver self-care, ease stress and improve the relationship between caregiver and the person they are caring for.
This year’s guest speaker Dr. Mick Krasner, Professor of Clinical Medicine and Professor of Clinical Family Medicine and Dentistry from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry will speak on Mindfulness, Self-Care and the Care of Others. He has made it his personal mission to focus on and improve compassion in medicine — for the self and others being cared for and promoting health care that is personalized to the individual.
In addition to learning Mindfulness techniques caregivers will be treated to some relaxation and pampering for themselves with chair massage, participating in therapeutic art and other relaxation activities. They also get to feel and experience the therapeutic healing of tai chi and music. Caregivers should gain from the conference additional resources to put into their stress reduction tool box for their health care benefit.
Subject matter experts will be available to media including guest speaker Dr. Mick Krasner; Colleen Cohen, LCSW, CCM and Janice Putrino LCSW, CJT, CCM from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Respite is available through St. Ann’s Adult Day Program. Contact at (585) 697-6365 or (585) 697-6365 or (585) 697-6381
For more information about VA’s Caregiver Support Program, visit caregiver.va.gov.
Call the toll-free Caregiver Support Line at 1-855-260-3274.
Call Colleen Cohen or Janice Putrino, Caregiver Support Coordinators at (585) 393-7525 or (585) 393-8537.