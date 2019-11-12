Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Near record low temperatures. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Near record low temperatures. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.