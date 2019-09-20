CANANDAIGUA — Ferris Hills at West Lake is inviting the community to a Casino Night, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the independent living community on Friday, Sept. 27.
Each guest at this event receives $2,500 in chips for blackjack, poker, euchre, beat the dealer, Texas hold ’em and roulette. Guests will exchange their chips for chances to win prizes. In addition, a silent auction will be held throughout the evening, appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available.
Entry is $25 per person, with proceeds supporting UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Senior Living Team in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
RSVP for Casino Night — no later than Sept. 23 — by calling (585) 393-0410. Checks can be made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association.