PENN YAN — Catholic Charities Community Services has received a $5,000 grant from the Yates Emergency Relief Fund of the Yates Community Endowment to be used to upgrade and replace necessary appliances and equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yates Community Endowment’s Yates Emergency Relief Fund, launched in early May, supports Yates County residents, businesses and nonprofits providing critical services that are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Relief Fund is focusing on supporting immediate and urgent needs, recovery for nonprofits as they return to normal operations, and resiliency relief to help nonprofits most crucial to the community’s ability to thrive.
Catholic Charities Community Services has four residential homes for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Yates County. A part of Penn Yan for over 25 years, residents are integrated into the community; they have relationships with business owners, and neighbors, they are club members (Moose, Elks) and work in local businesses. At Keuka Business Park, the Services also has a Regional Office with care management and employment related services for those who live with chronic illnesses and disabilities. Overall, the Services employs 47 people in Yates County.