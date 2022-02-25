AUBURN — What is your favorite movie quote? Are you the kind of person who likes to listen to soundtracks for epic films? Whether you like to watch something with explosions, music, screaming, or even just good old-fashioned swearing, you can thank Auburn inventor Ted Case, who helped make sound film possible almost exactly 100 years ago.
Dec. 14 marks 100 years from the day when Case recorded the word “Hello” onto a film strip with no background noise or scratch. The technology he used to accomplish that feat would suddenly make him a major competitor in a period of history that can best be referred to as the “Sound Film Wars.”
In recognition of the occasion, the Cayuga Museum introduced a new program, “It Speaks for Itself: 100 Years of Sound Film.” Throughout the year, on the second Wednesday of each month, the museum is showing a new, mini-digital exhibit on its website, exploring the transformation of the film industry in the 1920s and the Case Research Lab’s central role in the change.
As the museum works its way to the 100th anniversary in December, there will be the chance to explore the lab story when it re-opens to the public, and the museum has also promised other special events. You can explore the first digital exhibit and introduction to the program on the museum website at cayugamuseum.org/100-years-of-sound-film/. The Cayuga Museum, at 203 Genesee St., Auburn, is currently closed for the winter season, but will be open again to the public in March. Learn more about available museum programs and hours on the museum website, cayugamuseum.org, or by following it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
If you have any questions about the program or would like to know more, reach out to Geoff Starks at geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org or (315) 253-8051.