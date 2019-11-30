AUBURN — The Cayuga Museum of History and Art has received $10,000 from Shirley Long Woodward, a longtime member of the museum and the daughter of the museum’s late, founding director Walter Long.
The gift will initiate a memorial fund, the Walter K. Long Exhibition Fund. The fund will support the museum’s mission to preserve and present the history and cultural heritage of Cayuga County.
For details, visit cayugamuseum.org, email Development Director Geoffrey Starks at geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.