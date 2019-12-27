AUBURN — An online nursing advocacy organization has again recognized Cayuga Community College’s Nursing Program as one of the best in New York state.
Analyzing data from 97 programs across New York, RegisteredNursing.org awarded Cayuga’s Nursing Program a score of 96.47, making it the fourth-best program and the third-best associate degree program in the 2019 rankings. Cayuga’s Nursing Program also earned a top-five position in the 2018 rankings.
“We have a rigorous program with a strong track record of graduating students who are committed to the field of nursing and providing the best care to their patients,” said Cayuga Director of Nursing Mary Driscoll. “We’re proud that nursing advocacy groups and local healthcare organization recognize the training and qualifications of graduates from our Nursing Program.”
RegisteredNursing.org is a nursing advocacy organization that collects resources and data for people interested in entering the field of nursing. Their 2019 rankings are based on available student pass rates on the National Council Licensure Exam, going back a maximum of five years to track the program’s record of graduating students who pass the exam.
In New York, the rankings — which include associate’s and bachelor’s degree programs — are based on Council exam scores from 2014 to 2018, with a greater emphasis placed on recent test scores.
Cayuga graduates’ Council scores are consistently greater than state and national averages, according to data from the state Office of Professions. From 2013 to 2018, Cayuga has an average Council exam pass rate of almost 98 percent for students taking the exam for the first time.
“Our Nursing Program is regularly recognized as one of the best in New York, and the credit for the program’s distinction goes to our students and faculty for their dedication and hard work. Congratulations on earning this recognition to everyone who helped the program succeed,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant.
To help nursing students continue their education and enroll in a bachelor’s degree program, this fall Cayuga signed an agreement with Upstate University Hospital creating a direct path, dual admission nursing program.
In the agreement, students who pursue an associate degree in nursing at Cayuga are directly enrolled in the bachelor’s degree program at Upstate after passing the Council exam and earning their RN license. Students are also guaranteed an interview for an RN position at Upstate.
For more information on Cayuga’s Nursing Program, visit cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/nursing/.