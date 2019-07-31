The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Collette Vacations tour company are teaming to offer a travel opportunity to the Mediterranean.
This trip explores Greece’s most important ancient monuments, like the famed Temple of Zeus, archeological site of Olympia and ancient artifacts of Delphi. Explore Athens your way — choose a tour of the Acropolis, or a walking tour of the city.
See how olive oil and wine are produced. Watch a demonstration of traditional Mediterranean cuisine. Wander Mykonos and Santorini. Explore the excavations of the ancient city at Akrotiri, a prehistoric settlement.
In Athens, enjoy traditional cuisine, wine and entertainment at a family-owned taverna in the Plaka district. Learn the country’s history from experts on guided tours of Athens, Meteora, Delphi, Olympia and Corinth. The trip will be March 29 to April 12, 2020.
To learn more about this trip, a free, no-commitment travel presentation will be held at the Chamber at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. RSVP to the Chamber at (315) 568-2906.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.