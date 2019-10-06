WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, 1 W. Main St, will host two Medicare information meetings with a licensed Medicare agent.
The session at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 is of special value to people approaching their 65th birthday in the next six months who need to learn about Medicare programs and what they need to do to sign up for coverage.
The session at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 will include a discussion about changes to the Medicare program for 2020 and to revisit coverage needs for participants in the program. The Medicare open enrollment period for Jan. 1, 2020 changes begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.
Individual appointments can be scheduled in the afternoon or as needed.
Chamber membership is not required to participate.
Space is limited; contact the Seneca County Chamber at (315) 568-2906 to reserve a seat.