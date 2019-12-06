CANANDAIGUA — ChamberFest Canandaigua (formerly Canandaigua LakeMusic Festival) has received a matching gift challenge of $20,000.
To receive this gift, the ChamberFest need to raise the same amount from its community of supporters, audience members, neighbors and friends.
Donations will help the festival keep bringing world-class chamber music to Canandaigua.
All gifts between now and the end of the year will be doubled if the ChamberFest meets its goal of $20,000.
To donate, go toflipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NDI2NDE=.