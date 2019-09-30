Bruce and Sharon Croucher, co-presidents of Ontario County Retired Teachers, recently presented Caitlin Chan, Bloomfield elementary art teacher, the 2019 Barrie Fleegel Memorial Active Educator Grant.
This monetary award is presented by the Central Western Zone of the New York State Retired Teacher Association to an outstanding educator pursuing permanent certification or a higher degree.
Chan, who has been an educator for six years, is pursuing a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership.
Fleegel, in whose honor the grant was named, was a science teacher and curriculum coordinator in Marion, later becoming high school principal and then superintendent. After retiring, he served as president of the Wayne County Retired Teachers and Central Western Zone vice president. Subsequently he was elected CWZ president and senior vice president of NYSRTA.
To be considered for this grant, a teacher must submit a detailed application to be evaluated by the Grant Committee whose decision to award this Grant is based on the applicant’s school and community contributions.