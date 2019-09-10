GENEVA — The Kiwanis Club of Geneva has two events coming up.

Its annual chicken barbecue, which raises funds for its efforts to help local children, will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Verizon Store across from the former Tops Plaza.

Tickets are $11 and include barbecued chicken, salt potatoes, cole slaw and a roll.

The club will install officers and new members from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the board room on the second floor of Lyons National Bank. Refreshments will be provided.

Those interested in attending should call Marianne Gallagher at (585) 396-9473 or email her at mgags06@gmail.com.

The club, which reformed in 2014, is accepting new members and would be happy to speak with anyone interested in giving of their time to help children.

