CANANDAIGUA — The Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes’ first Shine Bright for Children virtual auction raised more than $36,000 to benefit the CACFL and children living in Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties.
The Center held the virtual auction in lieu of its annual Shine Bright for Children Gala, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From June 1 to 5, cacfingerlakes.org featured recorded videos by Jennifer Brownell, executive director, and Jim Ritts, Ontario County district attorney and chair of the CACFL board, as well as performances by the Youth Chorus of the Finger Lakes.
More than two dozen silent auction packages were open for bids all week long. Four travel-related live auction packages were highlighted and sold during a YouTube live event at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5. The live event was hosted by emcee Jason MacBride, Ontario County first assistant district attorney.
The bidding site also featured several Fund-A-Need donation packages — ranging from $25 to $2,000 — which help provide crucial services and programming to local children and their families.
The Glover-Crask Charitable Trust, the event’s presenting sponsor, is matching all donations made through the Fund-A-Need packages as well as all silent auction winning bid amounts — allowing supporters’ dollars to go even further to help local kids.
Shine Bright for Children Virtual Auction sponsors also included the Finger Lakes Times, Montage Wealth Management, Red Jacket Orchards, Seneca Meadows Inc., Bristol Utter and Sarah Utter.
All proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, at 482 N. Main St., which facilitates child abuse investigations through a team of community partners in a child-friendly environment, offering support and hope to children and families. Since opening 12 years ago, the Center has provided services to more than 2,500 local children and families.
For more information, visit cacfingerlakes.org.